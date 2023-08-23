UK-based oil and gas independent Neptune Energy has started drilling the Yakoot exploration well in the southern Gulf of Suez, offshore Egypt.

Neptune confirmed the development on Wednesday and said that drilling has started at the North West El Amal concession with the ADM-8 rig owned by Egyptian company ADES.

The company, headed by executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, noted that the well, which has a final target depth of around 3600 metres is Neptune’s first operated probe in the country.

Neptune was awarded the exploration licence for the North West El Amal Concession in February 2019, and acquired advanced 3D seismic data in 2020, it said.

Neptune’s managing director in Egypt, Alexandra Thomas, said: “Drilling the Yakoot prospect is a significant milestone for Neptune in Egypt.

“After many months of careful preparation, working closely with our stakeholders and partners, we are fully focused on safely drilling this strategically important well.”

The North West El Amal offshore concession covers 365 square kilometres and is located approximately 42 kilometres southeast of Ras Gharib, the company added.



