UK operator Dana Petroleum has received government approval for a variation in its drilling plan at the Earn-1 exploration well, which it is currently drilling.

The Earn well is in Block 42/27 in the southern North Sea, with drilling duties tasked to the jack-up drilling rig Valaris 121.

It is understood drilling began in mid-July, and Earn had pre-drill potential of about 15 million barrels of oil equivalent.