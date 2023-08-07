UK company Trinity Exploration & Production has found what it describes as "virgin oil in a super-mature basin" onshore Trinidad and Tobago with over 290 feet of net oil pay at the Jacobin-1 well.

The operator said today it had successfully encountered hydrocarbons at the Jacobin-1 well in the prolific Palo Seco area, onshore Trinidad, drilling to a total depth of 10,021 feet - one of the deepest wells drilled in recent times within the Palo Seco area.

The well hit 290 feet of net oil pay including 63 feet of net oil pay in the deeper exploration targets.

The well was spudded on 15 May 2023 with an objective to appraise and explore the potential of Lower Cruse sandstones within the Palo Seco area of the prolific Southern Basin.

A comprehensive logging and pressure sampling programme confirmed virgin pressures in these deeper zones.

The company said the results validated the geological model and were within the pre-drill range for a commercial discovery.

Trinity chief executive: Jeremy Bridglalsingh Photo: TRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION

Flow testing is planned to confirm the deliverability of these reservoirs, expected to begin in September.

The company added that oil produced during well testing is expected to immediately be sold to Heritage within the PS4 licence area operated by Trinity, enabling quick revenue post-completion of drilling.

“This is a very significant and material achievement by the team. To find virgin oil in our mature acreage points to a step-change in our understanding of the hydrocarbon system, the remaining resource potential and how we can approach the exploitation of these resources,” said chief executive of Trinity, Jeremy Bridglalsingh.

“The next step is to undertake a full production testing programme, that is expected to commence during September.”