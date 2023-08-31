Australian junior Invictus Energy has unveiled positive news about the challenging but promising debut wildcats it drilled in Zimbabwe last year, just weeks before it starts drilling a second exploration well to establish whether it has a commercial petroleum system on its hands.
Upbeat drilling news out of Africa ahead of key onshore exploration probe
Studies confirm Invictus Energy's Zimbabwe wildcat found oil, condensate and helium - second probe to spud within weeks
