The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has received $263.8 million in winning bids for 313 tracts covering about 1.6 million acres in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

A total of 32 companies participated in the region-wide Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 259, submitting bids totalling $309.8 million.

The top bidders by highest amount bid were Chevron, BP, Shell, Equinor, Anadarko, Hess, and ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil, despite coming in seventh in amount bid, won the second highest number of tracts after Chevron.