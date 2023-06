Excitement is building in US-based Murphy Oil over the oil and gas potential of five blocks it has secured offshore the Ivory Coast, with chief executive Roger Jenkins highlighting how major prospects similar to Eni’s nearby Baleine discovery and Tullow Oil’s Jubilee field in next door Ghana have already been identified.

Speaking at a JP Morgan event yesterday, he also stressed the company is committed to develop the legacy Paon oil and gas discovery, previously operated by Anadarko Petroleum.