US company APA Corporation believes there are several more high-quality, low-risk exploration prospects in Suriname Block 58 where it is developing a large ground-breaking oil project.

Block 58 contains at least five discoveries including the Sapakara and Krabdagu fields, which are the subject of Suriname’s first major offshore development with estimated recoverable oil resources of 700 million barrels.

The project is being led by TotalEnergies, which is currently doing front-end engineering and design work on a 200,000 barrel per day floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.