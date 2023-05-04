US independent Murphy Oil has made an oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico that is being eyed as a subsea tie-back to its King’s Quay floating production system.

The US Gulf is a core play for the New York-listed player whose exploration efforts are targeting prospects close to its existing infrastructure.

Murphy's latest find, Longclaw-1, hit 62 feet of net oil pay and is further evaluating the well before coming up with a resource number.

The probe, located in Green Canyon 433, reached a total measured depth of 25,106 feet and cost about $6 million, net to the company's 10% operating interest.