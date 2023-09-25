Toronto-listed independent Criterium Energy has ambitious exploration plans for its newly acquired Indonesian acreage after restructuring the terms of its earlier derailed purchase of Mont D’Or Petroleum.

Acquiring Mont D’Or for US$26.5 million gives Criterium two operated production sharing contracts — Tungkal located onshore South Sumatra and West Salawati in Southwest Papua. The blocks currently produce a combined 1050 barrels per day of oil, but the new operator believes there is exploration – and output – upside from the aggregate 2P reserves of 4.7 million barrels.

The PSCs have total prospective resources of 29 million barrels of oil equivalent, with the key targets on the Tungkal block being Berkas — 17 billion cubic feet of gas and 6 million barrels of oil — and Cerah (26 Bcf of gas and 7 million barrels of oil).

Criterium cited the high impact low-cost exploration potential of these prospects that are near existing oil and gas transportation infrastructure that could offer fast-track development potential; adding that it intends to confirm the prospectivity within Mont D’Or’s portfolio.

Immediately after the acquisition closes, Criterium plans well workovers and an infill drilling campaign on the Tungkal block which it believes will boost production to between 1400 and 1600 bpd in the first quarter next year.

An additional workover and drilling campaign in mid-2024 is expected to increase total production to up to 2600 bpd and generate between US$24 million and US$30 million EBITDA next year, all within free cash flow.

Criterium also intends to monetise Tungkal’s gas resources with the aim of producing up to 10 million cubic feet per day from this block by 2025.

Accretive value catalysts

"Mont D'Or is a foundational acquisition for Criterium and establishes our company as a reputable operator in Indonesia and Southeast Asia,” commented Criterium chief executive Robin Auld.

“With the recently announced Tungkal PSC extension to 2042, we intend to execute annual drilling programmes to fully realise Mont D’Or’s potential to deliver long-term sustainable production growth within cashflow while executing on accretive value catalysts.”

Auld added that the restructured acquisition would solidify Criterium’s balance sheet while providing the company with the ability to execute its workover and drilling campaign.

Mont D’Or has a 100% working interest in the 2285-square kilometre Tungkal PSC that contains the Mengoepeh and Pematang Lantih oilfields that together produce 1030 bpd of crude.

Under the new PSC term, Criterium’s commitment workscope over the next five years includes geological and geophysical studies, seismic acquisition and the drilling of two exploration wells. The extended PSC has gross split terms, which the company hailed as having a favourable contractor take and income tax rate of 40% on net profits.

The Mengoepeh field currently produces 430 bpd of oil from 12 wells. Criterium recognises additional potential above 2P estimates, which only equate to an 11% ultimate recovery and intends to focus its efforts on workovers of bypassed pay, infill drilling and secondary recovery techniques.

Meanwhile, at the Pematang Lantih field, Criterium has identified potential upside in converting former producing wells into water injectors to increase ultimate recovery from the relatively simple faulted anticline structure.

Mont D’Or acquisition also holds a 100% operated working interest in the West Salawati PSC, which spans 970 square kilometres onshore Salawati Island.

This block hosts the Balladewa-A (BLL-A) oilfield that currently produces approximately 20 bpd from one well. The West Salawati PSC is a cost recovery PSC that expires in 2033 and there are outstanding work commitments, which include two exploration wells to be drilled prior to 2026.

West Salawati contains mature prospects in both the onshore and offshore areas of the PSC. The BLL Cluster located onshore has well pads prepared for drilling and, if successful, production can be handled at the BLL production facility which is located one kilometre away and has fluid capacity in excess of 5000 bpd.

The offshore area of the PSC contains 15 prospects and leads, and Criterium intends to conduct a detailed prospect and lead review and ranking in the fourth quarter this year and the first quarter of 2024.

In tandem with the revised sale and purchase agreement for Mont D’Or, Criterium has lined up a C$15.3 million (US$11.37 million) financing, led by Research Capital Corporation.

The acquisition is subject to Criterium successfully completing the financing and receiving TSXV approval.