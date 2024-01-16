Pakistan’s Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions has provisionally awarded four onshore exploration blocks to local companies after a lacklustre acreage offering, which is believed not to have attracted much interest, particularly from overseas players.

Despite the DGPC extending the bid submission deadline, four of the 10 tracts that were up for grabs failed to see any bids.

The lined up winners for the provisional acreage awards are Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum (PPL) and Pakistan Oilfields (POL).