Germany’s Wintershall Dea has announced a major discovery offshore Mexico that may hold between 200 million and 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Kan-1EXP discovery was made in Block 30 in the shallow-water section of the Sureste basin. Wintershall Dea operates the licence with a 40% stake and is partnered by Harbour Energy and Sapura OMV on 30% each.

“This important discovery at Wintershall Dea’s first own-operated exploration well offshore Mexico is a great success,” said Wintershall Dea chief technology officer Hugo Dijkgraaf.

“It is a significant step to extending our footprint in Mexico contributing to the development of a potential new hub in the shallow waters of the Sureste basin.”

Wintershall Dea originally saw a resource potential of 78.5 million barrels of oil equivalent at Kan-1EXP with a 40% probability of success.

The well was drilled by the Borr Drilling jack-up rig Borr Ran and reached a total depth of 3317 metres. It found more than 170 metres net pay sandstones of Upper Miocene reservoirs in water depths of around 50 metres.

The Borr Ran has now moved to spud a second well at Block 30, the Ix-1EXP prospect, located about 20 kilometres north-east of Kan-1EXP.

Besides the Kan-1EXP discovery, Wintershall Dea is participating in the Zama development and has a significant stake in the producing Hokchi field offshore Mexico.

The Wintershall Dea-lead consortium in Block 30 will now evaluate subsurface data to prepare a discovery appraisal plan, which is expected to be submitted to Mexico’s hydrocarbons regulator CNH before the end of July.