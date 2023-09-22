The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has issued a drilling permit to Wintershall Dea for the much-anticipated well 6406/3-12 S, located on production licence (PL) 836 S in the Norwegian Sea.

The well will be drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Norge. The planned spud date for well 6406/3-12 S is later this month.

Wintershall Dea Norge holds the majority 40% share of PL 836 S with partners Equinor and DNO Norge having 30% apiece.

Speaking in Oslo this week Transocean president Keelan Adamson led a chorus of drilling giants forecasting a sustained up-cycle for the deep-water market.

Transocean hold the key to the market with eight assets stacked and the company has, so far, held its discipline and resisted offers to reactivate the assets.

Adamson told the Pareto Securities Energy conference he believes the semi-submersible and drillship markets are in “the early stages of a multi-year up-cycle.”