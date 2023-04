Woodside Energy has made its debut in the East Mediterranean by taking stakes in two frontier exploration blocks.

This move comes almost a decade after the company came close to landing a major interest in the 20 trillion cubic foot Leviathan gas field offshore Israel, when it was operated by Noble Energy.

In mid-2014, Woodside pulled the plug on the Israeli deal because it could not agree terms with Leviathan’s partners, at a time when a liquefied natural gas solution was on the table.