Invictus Energy has awarded Polaris Geo, a specialist onshore seismic data gatherer, a contract to acquire additional 2D data over its acreage in Zimbabwe.

Australia-listed junior Invictus drilled its technically challenging Mukuyu-1 wildcat in the Cabora Bassa basin last year, which established the presence of oil, gas and helium.

A follow-up appraisal well will be spudded shortly with an upgraded rig and improved equipment to further test this new play, while simultaneously acquiring valuable seismic data on adjacent blocks.