TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne met Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu in Abuja today, and underlined the supermajor's commitment to a country in which it may invest $6 billion over the coming years.

The meeting took place just ahead of the president inaugurating a new board at state oil company NNPC and issuing a warning that their tenure will be short lived if they do not perform as he expects.