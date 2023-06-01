Equinor’s bombshell decision on Wednesday to ice its $10 billion Bay du Nord project offshore eastern Canada for up to three years due to cost inflation has left a trail of stunned contractors in its wake, trying to make sense of what has happened.

The decision, announced slap bang in the middle of Newfoundland & Labrador’s annual energy conference in St John’s, has been met with incredulity by companies carrying out engineering studies on the project.

Contractor sources spoken to by Upstream were stunned by Equinor’s announcement.