UK supermajor BP has rekindled engineering studies on its multibillion-barrel Kaskida discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico, targeting a final investment decision in 2025, first oil in 2028 and setting the scene for two other major projects.
‘Its time has come’: BP revives huge offshore US project mothballed after 2014 oil price crash
Technology advances appear to have made development of huge Kaskida discovery in Gulf of Mexico feasible
2 August 2023 13:22 GMT Updated 2 August 2023 15:57 GMT
in London