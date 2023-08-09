Contractors, in particular those in the UK, will have opportunities to target work worth some £20 billion ($26.8 billion) for the country's offshore decommissioning projects over the next decade, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
‘Massive opportunity’: UK to spend $26.8 billion to decommission offshore oil and gas projects
Challenges over next decade include price escalation spurred by competing demands for vessels, services and equipment
9 August 2023 8:57 GMT Updated 9 August 2023 9:53 GMT
in Singapore