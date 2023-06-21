London-listed Chariot is close to deciding on its preferred partner for its Anchois gas project offshore Morocco, with interest said to have been high.

The company is also making strides in the nascent green hydrogen market, working on a pilot project in Morocco, the results of which will help inform how best to push ahead with Project Nour in Mauritania, a massive green hydrogen project it plans to develop with France’s Total Eren.

Due on stream in 2025, Anchois is set to feed 105 million cubic feet per day of gas from three subsea wells to an onshore processing plant on Morocco’s Atlantic seaboard, with its infrastructure designed to handle any gas found in future.