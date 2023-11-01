Singapore junior Conrad Asia Energy is tendering for key contracts including the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) package for its Mako gas field development offshore Indonesia, for which it intends to take the final investment decision by 2024 and achieve production start-up the following year.

However, the capital expenditure could yet increase, the company has cautioned, without elaboration

“Tendering of major contracts is ongoing, from which will emerge a revised view of project costs,” Conrad said in its third quarter operational round-up.