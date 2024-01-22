Zurich-headquartered engineering heavyweight ABB has won a contract to deliver the topsides and hull electrical systems for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel that Modec is constructing for ExxonMobil’s Uaru oilfield offshore Guyana.

ABB said it would also deploy a power management system and condition monitoring digital solutions to optimise the energy efficiency of operations. The order marks the 14th collaboration between ABB and Japan’s Modec on FPSO projects across South America.