Swiss contractor ABB has won the contract to deliver a complete electrical system for the newbuild P-82 floating production, storage and offloading vessel that Singapore’s Seatrium — formerly Sembcorp Marine — is constructing for deployment on Petrobras’ Buzios field offshore Brazil.

ABB on Thursday confirmed it will supply the topsides and hull-side electrical system automation for the P-82, one of the largest floaters to be deployed on an ultra-deepwater oil and gas field off the coast of Brazil.

Financial details of the subcontract were not divulged, with ABB simply describing the contract as “large”.