At least four leading domestic and international contracting giants have submitted technical offers to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for the expansion of Upper Zakum, the largest offshore oilfield in the United Arab Emirates.

Adnoc is expanding the capacity of some of its largest offshore oilfields as it aims to achieve a 5 million barrels per day production capacity by 2027, up from the existing 4 million bpd.

The Upper Zakum expansion project is aimed at boosting the field’s output to 1.2