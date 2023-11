Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is close to a final investment decision on its 9.6 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal at Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates state giant confirmed the development on social media on Thursday and said it is “advancing towards a FID for a project in Ruwais that will establish one of the world’s lowest carbon intensity LNG production facilities”.