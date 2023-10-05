Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has awarded two crucial contracts worth almost a combined $17 billion for its giant Hail & Ghasha sour gas development, the largest gas project in its history.

The Emirati state giant on Thursday confirmed it has taken the final investment decision and placed awards for two huge packages for the project.

“The awards, which comprise two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, were signed at ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy industry gathering,” it stated.