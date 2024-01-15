Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has awarded a key offshore contract to a leading United Arab Emirates-based contracting player, as the Emirati operator continues to press ahead with crucial expansion projects.

Adnoc is spending billions of dollars on expanding its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day up from the existing 4 million bpd level.

UAE’s NMDC has been awarded a $136 million contract by Adnoc for the construction of ‘Al Nouf’ artificial Island, the contractor said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.