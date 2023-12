Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has started the bid battle for two huge engineering, procurement, construction and management contracts that are a key element of its strategy to significantly boost the emirate’s oil production capacity in the next few years.

The state giant’s P5 production enhancement plan is aimed at increasing Abu Dhabi’s crude production to 5 million barrels per day by 2027, with the operator expected to spend up to $150 billion over the next four years.