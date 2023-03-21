Leading Norwegian operator Aker BP has dropped the Troldhaugen project from its huge portfolio of offshore field developments due to a reserves downgrade that rendered the project uneconomic.

The Troldhaugen project in the Edvard Grieg field area was a small part of the 10 plans of development that Aker BP submitted to the Norwegian authorities in December 2022.

However, it was a rather special project as it would have become Norway's first field development with oil recovery from a fractured basement reservoir.