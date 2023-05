The Norwegian energy services companies Aker Solutions and PGS have been awarded sizeable contracts to boost their orderbooks.

Aker Solutions said today it was awarded a contract worth between Nkr 500 million ($46 million) and Nkr 1.5 billion ($138 million) from ExxonMobil to provide dynamic and static subsea umbilicals for the Uaru project in Guyana.

The contract includes the delivery of three dynamic and seven static umbilicals totalling 52 kilometres in length.