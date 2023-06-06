Global services giants Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions have signed a four-year extension of their frame agreement to supply and install all of Aker BP’s subsea production requirements.

For Subsea 7, the extension covers the engineering, fabrication and installation of subsea umbilical, risers and flowlines (SURF), while for Aker Solutions the deal covers Aker BP’s subsea production system (SPS) needs, the two companies said separately.

The extension means the frame agreement lasts four more years until the end of 2028.

The alliance between the three companies enables the operator Aker BP and the two contractors to work as one integrated team toward cost-effective solutions for developing Aker BP's subsea field portfolio, said Aker Solutions.

Monica Bjorkmann, senior vice president for Subsea 7 Norway, said the strategic partnership “enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to positive final investment decisions for future projects” offshore Norway.

The partnership was “important to ensure long-term activity levels” offshore Norway, said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

The two contractors said the value of the work under the frame agreement would be recognised as each new project was sanctioned.