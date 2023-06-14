Aker Solutions has been awarded a provisional contract to provide the subsea production system for the development of an offshore feld discovered 45 years ago in Norway.

The Norwegian contractor said its letter of award from Equinor applies to the Eirin field development which will be a subsea tie-back to the Gina Krog platform.

Host platform: the Gina Krog field Photo: OLE JORGEN BRATLAND/EQUINOR

The workscope covers a complete subsea production system including two vertical subsea trees; one two-slot template including manifold with a high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS); control system; control umbilical as well as associated equipment.