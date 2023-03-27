Norway's largest energy services company Aker Solutions has added another sizeable offshore oil and gas contract to its enormous backlog thanks to a new gas project operated by Equinor.

The contract — valued at between Nkr500 million ($48 million) and Nkr1.5 billion ($1402 million) — relates to the tie-back of two gas fields, previously known as Iris and Hades, now named Berling, to the Aasgard B platform.

Aker Solutions said there are two engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning scopes for the overall project.