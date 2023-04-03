Italian giant Saipem has been awarded a major subsea deal for development of the Agogo field offshore Angola, and also contract wins in the UK North Sea and Saudi Arabia.

The Agogo contract, covering the engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope for rigid pipe-in-pipe flowlines and associated subsea structures, was awarded by Azule Energy, a joint venture between Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP.

Agogo is a deep-water greenfield development about 180 kilometres offshore Angola and about 20 kilometres west of the N’Goma floating production, storage and offloading vessel (West Hub), which has been in operation since November 2014, Saipem noted.