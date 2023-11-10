Environmental groups will challenge Thursday’s US federal court ruling that ConocoPhillips’ 180,000 barrel per day Willow project in Alaska can go ahead.

US District Court Judge Sharon Gleason threw out requests by the indigenous Inupiat people and environmentalists to withdraw approval for a project located in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A).

The administration of President Joe Biden — despite its green credentials — rubber-stamped the Willow development in March, since when the government and ConocoPhillips have been on the back foot, fighting legal appeals against the decision.