Mumbai-based OCS Services has kicked off a key operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the Ruby floating production, storage and offloading vessel deployed at a key Reliance Industries and BP deep-water gas field in India’s Krishna Godavari basin.

OCS confirmed on Monday its O&M contract has started for the strategic MJ field, adding that it will also be responsible for the operation of subsea production system using topsides subsea control system equipment installed on the FPSO.