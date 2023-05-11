Australian independent Hartshead Resources is on track to in the third quarter take the final investment decision on its Somerville and Anning fields development in the UK southern gas basin after striking a farm-out deal with UK upstream company RockRose Energy.

Petrofac is nearing completion of the front-end engineering and design work for the project that involves reactivation of the Somerville and Anning gas fields, and Hartshead intends to submit its Field Development Plan to the North Sea Transition Authority before the end of next month.