Geoquip Marine Operations has beaten competitors to win a key geotechnical survey for Hartshead Resources’ Anning and Somerville fields development in the UK’s Southern Gas Basin.

The contractor will mobilise its Geoquip Seehorn dynamic positioning Class 2 survey vessel likely next month for in situ geotechnical investigation.

Laboratory testing will then be performed on seabed samples taken from selected preferred platform and jack-up drilling rig locations at the Anning and Somerville sites.

Operator ASX-listed Hartshead said that results of the offshore geotechnical survey, which will also include pipeline locations, will form a critical component of the Environmental Statement.

The main objectives of the geotechnical survey are to provide Hartshead with confirmation of the seabed and sub-seabed soil conditions to finalise the design and the efficient installation of the offshore facilities and to ensure the safe location of the jack-up for the development drilling campaign.

“The phase one development is progressing exceptionally well, with work across platforms, pipelines, wells and offtake moving forward. These are all positive steps along the road to first gas,” commented Hartshead chief executive, Chris Lewis.

“I look forward to submission of our field development plan shortly and environmental statement later this year.”

The field development plan envisages the Anning and Somerville fields being exploited via six production wells with combined peak output of 140 million cubic feet per day of gas. Start-up is scheduled for 2025.

Petrofac is the front-end engineering and design contractor for the platforms and subsea components for the fields’ development.

The UK company’s workscope involves the FEED for the topsides and jackets for the two minimum facility unmanned platforms to be deployed for the first development phase of the Somerville and Anning offshore fields.

Petrofac is also tasked with detailing the design of the 40-kilometre pipeline to Shell’s Corvette platform and Corvette export system with onward gas transport to the Leman-Alpha complex, associated risers and tie-in to the Anning platform.