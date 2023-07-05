US oilfield services provider Baker Hughes has been awarded a significant contract to supply combined gas technology equipment for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Equinor’s BM-C-33 development offshore Brazil.

Equinor in early May took a final investment decision on BM-C-33, home of the Pao de Acucar, Gavea and Seat pre-salt discoveries in the ultra-deepwater section of the Campos basin, which together are estimated to hold over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable volumes.

The $9 billion development will have Japanese floater specialist Modec in charge of supplying the BM-C-33 FPSO, while TechnipFMC will be responsible for the entire subsea workscope.

Baker Hughes has been subcontracted by Modec to provide turbo-machinery equipment, including LM2500 gas turbine generators and steam turbine generator technology, for a combined cycle power generation solution to be installed in the BM-C-33 floater to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

“This order is a testament of our established track record when it comes to technology for FPSO vessels,” said Baker Hughes executive vice president of industrial and energy technology Ganesh Ramaswamy.

Milestone

“It also strengthens our relationship with Modec and is a very important milestone in our collaboration with Equinor and its partners.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. The order is the second of this type for Baker Hughes in Brazil.

In 2020, the company won a combined cycle power generation contract for the Bacalhau FPSO, also to be supplied by Modec and to operate on the field of the same name in the Santos basin for Equinor.

Baker Hughes expects combined cycles to reduce by more than 20% carbon emissions in the BM-C-33 project compared to similar open cycle FPSOs with the same power demand.

Equinor expects the BM-C-33 FPSO to be able to achieve a carbon intensity target of less than 6 kilogrammes per barrel of oil equivalent over the field’s lifetime, less than half the global industry average of 16 kilogrammes of CO 2 per boe.

First oil from BM-C-33 is earmarked for 2028. The FPSO will be able to process 125,800 barrels per day of oil and 16 million cubic metres per day of natural gas.

Equinor operates BM-C-33 with a 35% stake and is partnered by Repsol Sinopec on 35% and Petrobras on 30%.