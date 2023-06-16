Baker Hughes has landed a major contract to provide subsea trees for Eni’s multi-phase Baleine project offshore the Ivory Coast.

Baleine is being tapped in three phases, the first of which is due on stream this year and the second due online in 2024, with a much bigger third stage to follow.

Baker Hughes’ contract covers phase two of a development claimed to be Africa’s first Scope 1 and 2 net-zero emissions development.

The Houston-based player will provide eight deep-water trees, three manifolds, a subsea production control system, plus flexible risers and jumpers.

The contractor said the modular design of the trees and manifolds will help reduce lead times, adding that the order strengthens its presence in West Africa and unlocks considerable growth potential.

Baleine eight phase two wells will be tied back to the cylindrical Voyageur Spirit floating production, storage and offloading vessel which is soon expected to arrive in Dubai for refurbishment.

The phase one FPSO — named Firenze — arrived at location this month and is currently in the process of being commissioned and hooked up to its subsea hardware.

Baleine was discovered in September 2021 and holds 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of gas.