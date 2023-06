UK supermajor Shell is aiming to boost its gas production levels in the UK’s offshore West of Shetlands area by developing in quick time a gas discovery that it recently acquired.

The Victory gas project is located in Block 207/1a, northwest of the Shetland Isles, and about 17 kilometres from the closest pipeline infrastructure.

Shell acquired the field last November from UK company Reabold Resources for £32 million (about $40 million at current exchange rates).