BP has moved a step closer to boosting oil and gas production at its flagship Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, after a 20,000-tonne deck for the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform left a local shipyard this week.

ACE is a $6 billion development that includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels per day of oil.

According to BP, the project is expected to achieve first production in early 2024 and produce up to 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.

The ACE project is the first major investment by the BP-led ACG partnership since the extension of a production sharing agreement for the contract area to 2049 that was agreed in 2017.

The deck weighs about 19,600 tonnes and encompasses oil and gas processing facilities, an integrated drilling rig, a gas compressor and living quarters. Prior to sailaway, the topsides unit was mostly commissioned and operationally tested to minimise activities required for offshore installation and start-up, BP said.

This deck was built by Azeri-Turkish joint venture Azfen in the Bayil fabrication yard near Baku using available local infrastructure and resources.

Article continues below the advert

At peak, the topsides construction activities involved up to 4400 workers — more than 90% of whom were Azerbaijani nationals, said BP’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gary Jones.

The facility includes two pre-fabricated major modules — a modular drilling support module and a drilling equipment set — that Netherlands-based Mammoet integrated into the topsides’ structure last year.

The new platform will have 48 slots to drill development and injection wells, and is located midway between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of about 140 metres.

ACE also includes new subsea pipelines to transfer oil and gas to the existing ACG network, serving the second phase of the project for further transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal, a starting point for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline to international markets.

BP’s 16,000-tonne jacket to host the topsides was taken to its location in the Caspian Sea earlier this year from the Baku deep-water jackets factory named after Azerbaijan’s first President Heydar Aliyev.

BP operates ACG with a stake of more than 30%. It is partnered by Azeri state oil player Socar, Hungary’s MOL, ExxonMobil of the US, India’s ONGC Videsh, Japan’s Inpex and Itochu, Norway’s Equinor and Turkey’s TPAO.