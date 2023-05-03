BP has awarded a key subsea contract in Egypt to the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) of Oslo-listed Subsea 7 and oilfield services giant SLB.

The supermajor is investing in a major infill drilling campaign at the Raven gas field offshore the Nile Delta in an effort to maintain production.

The wells drilled will need to be tied back to existing infrastructure via flowlines.

Subsea 7 described the contract for the Raven “infills project” as “substantial, despite it covering only two wells in the West Nile Delta block.