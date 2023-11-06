BP has brought on stream the Seagull oil and gas field in the UK North Sea.

Developed in partnership with Neptune Energy and Japex, which hold a 35% and 15%, respectively, Seagull is being exploited as a subsea tie-back to the UK supermajor’s existing facilities in the central North Sea.

The four-well field development is tied back to BP’s Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) hub — the first such tie-back in the past 20 years.

Production at Seagull is expected to reach about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent gross per day at peak.

Neptune was operator of Seagull during the construction phase with BP taking the helm for the production stage.

“A key focus for BP in the North Sea is to identify projects which can be developed efficiently using existing infrastructure,” said Doris Reiter, senior vice president of BP North Sea.

The company’s ETAP facilities have been active for 25 years. BP now has plans to extend the life of this hub beyond 2030, after originally expecting to decommission it this year.

Last month, BP raised the profit targets for its upstream business as it forecast the start-up of nine new “high-margin” oil and gas projects, as described by interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss to investors, in the next couple of years.