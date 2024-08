Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, looks on as BP chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, (left) and Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, (right) on 1 August 2024 sign a memorandum of understanding to rehabilitate fields in Kirkuk.

Photo: AFP PHOTO/ HO/IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/SCANPIX