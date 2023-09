UK energy giant BP has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two leading subsea contractors to work on a framework agreement for tackling BP’s integrated subsea developments.

The Subsea Integration Alliance comprises Subsea7 and OneSubsea; the former is a leading contractor in the discipline of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), while the latter is a subsidiary of SLB and specialises in subsea production systems (SPS).