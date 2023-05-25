Brazilian independent Enauta has discovered an oil accumulation in a new reservoir section inside the Atlanta field.

Enauta has been producing from Atlanta offshore Brazil via the Petrojarl I floating production, storage and offloading vessel and intends next year to start output from the area in a commercial scale.

The new find at Atlanta NE could bring additional resources amounting to as much as 230 million barrels of oil in place to the Santos basin deep-water development.

Enauta, headed by chief executive Decio Oddone, has concluded drilling and logging of well 9-ATL-8DP, identifying oil with excellent petrophsical properties at a 57-metre measured depth.

The well was drilled by the Constellation Oil Services semi-submersible rig Alpha Star and unlocked oil at a depth of 2644 metres, which is shallower than the reservoir under development at Atlanta.

The new Atlanta NE probe was aimed at collecting data from the area while also being part of the six-well campaign that will be linked to the forthcoming Atlanta FPSO, to be operated by Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings and due to arrive in Brazil in mid-2024.

Enauta plans to carry out additional studies to determine the full economic potential of Atlanta NE to integrate it to the field’s ongoing development.

The Atlanta FPSO will feature a processing capacity of 50,000 barrels per day of oil and will produce in the field for a 15-year period.

Enauta operates Atlanta, estimated to hold 158.9 million barrels of oil in proven and probable reserves, with a 100% stake.