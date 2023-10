Brazilian oilfield services provider Ocyan has signed a contract with Petrobras to revitalise the subsea layout of old risers that are connected to a pair of fixed production platforms in the country’s Campos basin.

Ocyan, in a 50:50 partnership with Portuguese player Mota Engil Engenharia, will carry out engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea equipment around the area of the PNA-1 unit in the Namorado field and the PGP-1 platform in the Garoupa field.