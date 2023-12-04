Chevron and its partners in the challenging 3.5 trillion cubic foot Aphrodite gas project offshore Cyprus continue to negotiate on how best to develop the deep-water find with the island government.

Nicosia wants the partners to stick to an agreed development from 2019, while the US supermajor is seeking approval for a more streamlined, faster track development.

Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce & Industry (MECI) noted that it had received a letter from Chevron on 1 December in response to the points included in the ministry’s letter, dated 20 November 2023.