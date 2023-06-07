US supermajor Chevron has achieved first gas from the Gorgon stage two development offshore Western Australia.

The project expands the existing subsea gas gathering network of the Gorgon, the largest single resource project in Australia's history, which exports liquefied natural gas to customers across the Asia Pacific and produces domestic gas for the WA state market.

In line with the original development plan, Gorgon stage two involved the installation of 11 additional wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io fields and accompanying offshore production pipelines and subsea structures to maintain feed gas supply for the processing facilities on Barrow Island.

Specifically, there were seven new wells on the Gorgon field and four wells at the Jansz-Io field in water depths of between 220 and 1350 metres.

Gorgon stage two also included system upgrades on Barrow Island and the offshore installation of 11 vertical subsea production trees, more than 46 kilometres of production pipelines, 28.7 kilometres of control umbilicals and 2840 tonnes of subsea structures.

“Gorgon stage two first gas marks the next phase of the Gorgon project and demonstrates our commitment to providing reliable and affordable energy that supports the region’s energy security. Importantly, the team completed the complex offshore installation work, totalling more than 3.2 million hours to date, without any serious injuries or incidents,” Chevron Australia managing director Mark Hatfield said.

Article continues below the advert

“The development supports the longevity of the Gorgon Project and the continuation of its already significant ongoing benefits including highly skilled local employment, economic activity as well as state and federal government revenue for decades to come.

“Adding to the initial A$40 billion (US$26.45 billion) spend on Australian goods and services from the Gorgon project since 2009, the development created more than 800 jobs in Western Australia through drilling and completion activities, subsea infrastructure installation and project management.”

Chevron operates the Gorgon project with a 47.3% interest on behalf of its partners, ExxonMobil on 25%, Shell with 25%, Osaka Gas having 1.25%, Tokyo Gas on 1% and JERA with 0.417%.