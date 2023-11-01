Chevron has fired the starting gun on a bid process covering offshore pipelay and heavy lift installation support services for its operations in Nigeria.

Despite the challenges of working in Nigeria and the steady exit of Western supermajors from much of the country’s onshore, swamp and shallow water plays, Chevron is still investing in its key Escravos gas asset.

In its 2022 annual report, the US supermajor stated that about 167 million barrels of oil equivalent of resources have remained undeveloped in its African operations for five years or more, “primarily due to facility constraints at various...